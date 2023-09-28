10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Sept. 29 - Oct.1)
Find home goods and fashion finds at the CURATE Vintage Market, currated by Tipsy Palm, Alexander & Rose, and The Blu Poppie, at the 2023 Calgary Fall Home Show. (Facebook/Calgary Home Shows)
If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.
Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:
Calgary Fall Home Show
- What: Shop for home-related products and services at the 2023 Fall Home Show. You can also speak with industry insiders and look for interior design inspiration.
- When: Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, 2023.
- Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SE, in Hall E and F.
- Cost: Tickets range from $6 to $12.
Apple Fest at Granary Road
- What: Enjoy a cup of hot apple cider or apple jams, jellies and syrup at Granary Road during its annual apple-themed festival.
- When: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Farmer's Market open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Active Learning Park open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 Street West.
- Cost: Farmer's Market is free, admission to Active Learning Park start at $15.95.
YYC Pizza Fest
- What: YYC Pizza Fest is an annual competition that sees local restaurants sell specialty pizzas for charity. Between $2 to $4 from each pizza sold goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels.
- When: Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2023
- Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Halloweekends at Calaway Park
- What: Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time!
- When: Saturdays, Sunday and holiday Monday from Sept. 9 until Oct. 9, 2023.
- Where: Calaway Park.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF)
- What: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The 11-day festival showcases 200 multi-genre features and short films from Canada and around the world.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
- Where: Eau Claire Cineplex and the Globe Cinema.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Pumpkins After Dark
- What: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.
- When: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.
- Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.
Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf
- What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.
- When: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
- Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.
- Cost: $8+
Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard
- What: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.
- When: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224
- Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.
Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard
- What: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.
- When: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.
- Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224
- Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.
Kooza
- What: Kooza, a Cirque Du Soleil performance, combines acrobatics and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power.
- When: Until Oct. 8, 2023.
- Where: Under the Big Top at Stampede Park in Lot #6
- Cost: $55+