10 things to do in and around Calgary this weekend (Sept. 29 - Oct.1)

If you're hoping to get out of the house this weekend and have some fun, there are plenty of local events and activities you can check out.

Here's a look at just 10 of the things you and your family can do in and around Calgary this weekend:

Calgary Fall Home Show

What : Shop for home-related products and services at the 2023 Fall Home Show. You can also speak with industry insiders and look for interior design inspiration.

: Shop for home-related products and services at the 2023 Fall Home Show. You can also speak with industry insiders and look for interior design inspiration. When : Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, 2023.

: Sept. 29 until Oct. 1, 2023. Where : BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SE, in Hall E and F.

: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SE, in Hall E and F. Cost: Tickets range from $6 to $12.

Apple Fest at Granary Road

What : Enjoy a cup of hot apple cider or apple jams, jellies and syrup at Granary Road during its annual apple-themed festival.

: Enjoy a cup of hot apple cider or apple jams, jellies and syrup at Granary Road during its annual apple-themed festival. When : Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Farmer's Market open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Active Learning Park open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Farmer's Market open from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Active Learning Park open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Where : Granary Road, 226066 112 Street West.

: Granary Road, 226066 112 Street West. Cost: Farmer's Market is free, admission to Active Learning Park start at $15.95.

YYC Pizza Fest

What : YYC Pizza Fest is an annual competition that sees local restaurants sell specialty pizzas for charity. Between $2 to $4 from each pizza sold goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

: YYC Pizza Fest is an annual competition that sees local restaurants sell specialty pizzas for charity. Between $2 to $4 from each pizza sold goes to Calgary Meals on Wheels. When : Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2023

: Sept. 15 – Oct. 1, 2023 Where : Various locations throughout Calgary.

: Various locations throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

What : Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time!

: Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and have a spooktacularly good time! When : Saturdays, Sunday and holiday Monday from Sept. 9 until Oct. 9, 2023.

: Saturdays, Sunday and holiday Monday from Sept. 9 until Oct. 9, 2023. Where : Calaway Park.

: Calaway Park. Cost: Prices vary.

Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF)

What : The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The 11-day festival showcases 200 multi-genre features and short films from Canada and around the world.

: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 24th anniversary this year. The 11-day festival showcases 200 multi-genre features and short films from Canada and around the world. When : Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Where : Eau Claire Cineplex and the Globe Cinema.

: Eau Claire Cineplex and the Globe Cinema. Cost: Prices vary.

Pumpkins After Dark

What : Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns.

: Pumpkins After Dark is returning to Calgary with a brand new show. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 6,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. When : Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

: Friday, Sept. 22 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Where : WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W. Cost: $18+. Free for children three and under.

Spectacular Haunted Mini Golf

What : WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor.

: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor. When : Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

: Thursday, Sept. 21 until Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Where : WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W.

: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W. Cost: $8+

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What : Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase.

: Fall displays and decorations make the perfect backdrop for family photos, and pumpkins are on display for purchase. When : 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.

: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023. Where : Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224 Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.​

Harvest Lights at the Calgary Farmyard

What : Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights.

: Visitors can experience the charm of the Calgary Farmyard under the evening sky with a colourful display of thousands of lights. When : 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023.

: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29, 2023. Where : Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224

: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd 224 Cost: $21.95+. Ages two and under are free.

Kooza