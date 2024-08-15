CALGARY
Calgary

    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 16-18)

    The 2024 TD Chinatown Street Festival is on Saturday, Aug. 17. The 2024 TD Chinatown Street Festival is on Saturday, Aug. 17.
    Country Thunder

    • What: Country Thunder returns to Calgary with a long list of musicians set to perform over the three-day event, including Dallas Smith, The Reklaws, Hardy, Elle King, Meghan Patrick and Luke Combs. 
    • When: Aug. 16 to 18, 2024.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Globalfest

    • What: Globalfest is an annual celebration of Calgary's multicultural communities featuring food, performances and fireworks.
    • When: Until Aug. 24, 2024.
    • Where: Elliston Park,
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Rogers Charity Classic

    • What: Watch some of the greatest names in golf at the 2024 Rogers Charity Classic.
    • When: Until Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, 12501 14 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Expo Latino

    • What: Celebrate Latin food, music and culture at Expo Latino, a three-day festival.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 12 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 18 from noon until 9:30 p.m.
    • Where: Prince's Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Single-day passes are $35 for Friday and $50 for Saturday and Sunday. Weekend passes are $100.

    Pretty in Pink wine tasting

    • What: Century Downs hosts an 18+ Pretty in Pink wine tasting after Friday's race. You'll sip your way through rosé while snacking on charcuterie.
    • When: Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: The Oaks Lounge at Century Downs Casino and Racetrack, 260 Century Downs Dr.
    • Cost: $35.

    Carifest 2024

    • What: Step into the heart of Caribbean culture at Carifest 2024.
    • When: Friday, August 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: Cowboys Park (formerly Shaw Millennium Park), 1220 Ninth Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Friday evening's night carnival (18+) requires tickets, but Saturday and Sunday the event is free to attend.

    Chinatown Street Festival

    • What: Discover the treasures of Chinatown at the Chinatown Street Festival, which includes a parade, food trucks and cultural activities.
    • When: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Parade begins at noon. Opening remarks will be made from the main stage after the parade.
    • Where: Chinatown. Main stage: 307, First St. S.E.
    • Cost: Free to attend.

    Summer Skirmish

    • What: Head to The Military Museums for the Summer Skirmish, featuring historical re-enactments, food trucks and more. 
    • When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: The Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.
    • Cost: Day passes are $17 for adults, $7 for seniors and youth (four to 17) and free for kids four and under. Weekend passes are $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth (four to 17) and free for kids four and under.

    BUMP Festival

    • What: Calgary welcomes a series of new murals, and hosts several community events and block parties during the 2024 BUMP festival.
    • When: Until Sunday, Aug. 18.
    • Where: Various locations throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on event.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: Until Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

