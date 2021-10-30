$107K in drugs and cash seized during bust in Lethbridge

CALGARY -

A southern Alberta man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection to a bust at a Lethbridge home on Friday.

Officials say members of the Lethbridge Police Service's priority crimes unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Aberdeen Crescent West on Oct. 29 after previous investigation determined it was a source of drug activity.

During the operation, officers found weapons as well as $85,000 in illegal drugs and approximately $22,000 in cash.

The weapons included a shotgun, a loaded Glock magazine and an imitation Glock Airsoft pistol.

Brian Stephen Pakiuski, 36, of Glenwood, Alta., is charged with:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Seven weapons-related offences;

Three counts of failure to comply with release orders and;

Possession of the proceeds of crime (over $5,000).

Pakiuski remains in police custody and is expected in court on Nov. 1.