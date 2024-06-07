2 cubs belonging to white grizzly die after being struck on Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park

Two baby cubs of a beloved white grizzly were killed Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park.

The incident took place at 5:15 a.m. Parks Canada wildlife management staff said in a written statement that they responded to a report and discovered the two dead bear cubs. Their mother, a white grizzly (Bear 178) also nicknamed Nakoda, was on the highway at the time and was coaxed back behind wildlife fencing.

Wildlife management staff had been monitoring the bears’ movements along the road on Wednesday, after receiving reports of a fence intrusion, and made repairs to the fence to prevent the bears from entering the road.

However, early Thursday the bears were back on the highway, when the two cubs were fatally injured.

Later that night, Nakoda was hit by a car and injured near the Lake O’Hara turn-off in Yoho National Park.

Parks Canada staff saw the collision and were able to move Nakoda to the other side of the wildlife fence. They’ve been monitoring her since. She has been moving with a limp.

As Nakoda’s popularity has grown over the past several years, Parks Canada staff took steps to try to protect her, but experts believe the combination of snow lingering in the high country and the food stress created by having two cubs drove Bear 178 back to familiar and reliable food sources along the highway.

Nakoda has a GPS on her collar and was relocated three times in 2023, but park officials say they have no plans to relocate her a fourth time.

Park visitors are asked not to stop if they see wildlife along the road, to observe speed limits, and to drive with extreme caution early in the morning or early in the evening.

If you do see wildlife on roads, please report it to Parks Canada dispatch at 403-762-1470.