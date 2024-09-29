2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.

Police responded to the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a disturbance, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead. Police described the deaths as "suspicious."

As it is early in the investigation, police say no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.