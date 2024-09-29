CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 people found dead in Calgary home; homicide unit investigating

    Calgary police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. on Sept. 29, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News) Calgary police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. on Sept. 29, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News)
    Share

    The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in the community of Penbrooke Meadows.

    Police responded to the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a disturbance, according to a news release.

    When officers arrived, they found two people dead. Police described the deaths as "suspicious."

    As it is early in the investigation, police say no further information is available at this time.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

      Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy. "When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said. His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News