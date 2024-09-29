Calgary hosting Orange Shirt Day ceremony

A street in Calgary's East Village will be closed on Monday morning for a ceremony marking Orange Shirt Day.

The City of Calgary is hosting the event at The Confluence for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the history and continuing effects of the residential school system in Canada.

“The day will begin with stories and time for commemoration and end in dance,” Lorelei Higgins, the team lead for the city’s Indigenous relations office, said in a news release.

“This isn’t only a journey of healing, it’s also one of hope. By coming together as a community we build relationships, and through this are gifted the chance to lift each other up, fostering an environment of understanding and compassion.”

Sixth Street, from Seventh Avenue to Ninth Avenue S.E., will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon for the ceremony.

Everyone is encouraged to wear orange to show their support at the free event. Anyone who cannot attend in person can watch the event live on the city's website.