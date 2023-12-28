CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.

    RCMP

    Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.

    At 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 27, police were notified about a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 292 and Range Road 14.

    Emergency crews responded to the scene and located the wreckage of the vehicle along with two occupants, who were both pronounced dead.

    The victims are not being named, but are identified as a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl who were both from Didsbury.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

