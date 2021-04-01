CALGARY -- A deal has been struck to settle a strike at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in northeast Calgary that began in mid-March.

The Teamsters Local Union 987 says more than 250 workers at Coca-Cola Refreshments Calgary will be back at work on Sunday after members voted 73 per cent in favour of the new deal.

The union says the agreement will help employees with improved trust and job security with the company.

It also allowed for a nine per cent wage increase over six years and an increase in maximum severance from 48 to 72 weeks.

Drivers who are not being allotted hours for their routes can shift into a warehouse role or, if they are not scheduled 20 hours a week, they can opt for a layoff until the schedule returns to normal.

"Our membership spoke clearly that there were areas they wanted improved to create a successful workplace," said Brock Penner, business agent for Teamsters 987, in a release.

"I'm appreciative of the dedication of our membership and the company for collectively reaching a fair agreement that supports our members and the business."

All 268 workers at the Coca-Cola bottling plant on 23 Street N.E. walked off the job on March 15 after voting 94 per cent in favour of strike action approximately 10 days earlier.

The striking employees included warehouse, production, distribution and equipment services workers.

Coca-Cola Canada called the job action "an unnecessary and unfortunate situation."

This is the first time Teamsters 987 initiated job action since 2004.