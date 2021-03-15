CALGARY -- The union representing 268 workers at the Coca-Cola Refreshments plant in northeast Calgary confirms the employees are engaged in strike action as of Monday morning in an effort to protect their positions.

According to Teamsters Local Union 987, the strike is in response to job security concerns regarding the use of third-party contractors and the strike may result in beverage delivery delays to stores and restaurants.

The union says 94 per cent of the employees voted in favour of strike action on March 4.

"These workers have dedicated themselves to keeping product moving to Albertans during a difficult time," said Brock Penner, a business agent with Teamsters 987. "Over the past year, these workers were deemed an essential service and have been there for Albertans. Now it’s time that Albertans stand with them as they fight for job security during uncertain times.

"Coca-Cola employees simply want to do their jobs with some level of predictability from their employer."

Warehouse, production, distribution and equipment service staff are participating in the strike that began at 9 a.m.

According to Penner, the company was unwilling to add language to the collective agreement regarding job security.

"That's when the membership said we're no longer OK with seeing drivers come in and take some of our loads while other employees — Coke drivers, dedicated employees for a number of years here — are sitting at home without work," explained Penner.

"We have 260 plus families that their livelihood is affected by this strike. This is not something that anybody takes lightly. Not something that they wanted to do, but they realized they had no choice but to take that stand and say enough is enough."

According to Teamsters 987, negotiations began in September 2020 and the previous agreement expired in October 2020.