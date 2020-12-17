CALGARY -- Almost two dozen workers at Loblaw, Sobeys and Co-op stores in the Calgary area have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirm.

The details on the cases are listed on the corporate websites of each of the companies that own and operate the majority of supermarkets and pharmacies in Alberta.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Co-op have confirmed the following 21 new cases in workers:

Loblaw

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 17 (last worked Dec. 12 and 13);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (110 Columbia Blvd. West, Lethbridge) tested positive Dec. 15 (last worked Dec. 13);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 15 (last worked Dec. 11);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 14 (last worked Dec. 6);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 14 (last worked Dec. 7 and 9);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3515 Mayor Magrath Dr. South, Lethbridge) tested positive Dec. 14 (last worked Dec. 10) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 14 (last worked Dec. 11).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (55 Castleridge Blvd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 14 (last worked Dec. 9);

An employee at the Safeway (1632 14 Ave. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 14 (last worked Dec. 11);

An employee at the Sobeys (110 Market St. S.E., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 13 (last worked Dec. 5);

An employee at the Safeway (850 Saddletown Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 12 (last worked Dec. 9);

An employee at the Safeway (#100, 135 Chestermere Stn. Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 12 (last worked Dec. 9) and;

Two employees at the Sobeys (#20 McKenzie Towne Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 11 (both last worked Dec. 9).

Co-op