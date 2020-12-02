CALGARY -- More than 20 new active cases of COVID-19 have been found in workers at grocery stores and pharmacies in southern Alberta since Nov. 30.

The details come in an update from Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Calgary Co-op.

All three companies have been actively tracking the positive cases of COVID-19 in their workers and releasing that information online in order for customers to take the proper precautions.

Since Nov. 30, Sobeys has reported two new cases, Co-op has reported five new cases while Loblaw says 15 employees at its southern Alberta stores have contracted the disease:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 2 (last worked Nov. 26);

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 2 (last worked Nov. 19, 21 and 27);

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 1 (last worked Nov. 20 and 21);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (401 Coopers Blvd. S.W., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 1 (last worked Nov. 21);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 20 and 22);

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 19 and 25);

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 20, 25 and 26).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (399-36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 1 (last worked Nov. 22);

An employee at the Safeway (550 Cassils Rd. West, Brooks, Alta.) tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Dec. 1).

Co-op

An employee at the Beddington Food Centre in northeast Calgary tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 27);

An employee at the Monterey Food Centre in northeast Calgary tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 22);

An employee at the Hamptons Food Centre in northwest Calgary tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 19);

An employee at the Auburn Bay Food Centre in southeast Calgary tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 23);

An employee at the Shawnessy Food Centre in southeast Calgary tested positive Nov. 30 (last worked Nov. 23).

The companies say they are continuing to work with public health officials, including providing details for contact tracing whenever possible.

The online information includes all positive cases detected at stores for the past 15 days.