270 km/h! Porsche 911 driver stopped outside Calgary

A Kelowna man is facing a criminal dangerous driving charge after an RCMP officer recorded a Porsche 911 travelling at 270 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary.

Mounties say the 2011 Porsche 911 was clocked travelling at nearly 2.5 times the posted speed limit near Hermitage Road on the night of Sept. 15 during regular traffic enforcement.

The speed limit in that stretch of highway, which is located roughly 20 kilometres west of Calgary city limits, is 110 km/h.

Michael Peterec, 36, has been charged with dangerous driving and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Dec. 13.

