3-legged dog up for adoption at Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping to find a home for a three-legged puppy named Duke.

The 10-month-old had a "ruff" start to life and had to have one of his legs amputated, but officials say the Border Collie is healing well and still as busy as can be.

Whoever adopts Duke will have to help the canine learn to get around on three legs.

His breed is high-energy, so his adopter should also be prepared to give Duke plenty of mental stimulation.

Duke can be a bit nervous with new people, so his new family needs to take things slow and read his body language to make sure he feels supported.

If you're interested in adopting Duke, you can visit the Calgary Humane Society's website.