    • 3 rushed to hospital following stabbings in southwest Calgary

    Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing incident involving multiple scenes in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
    Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing incident involving multiple scenes in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.

    Two victims were found in the area of 60th Avenue and 1A Street S.W.

    A third was found at the nearby Chinook LRT.

    EMS say they were called out around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and that three people were transported to Foothills hospital in critical condition.

    Information on the ages and genders of the injured individuals was not available at the time of this writing.

    Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing incident involving multiple scenes in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.

