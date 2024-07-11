$300K in drugs, six guns seized during Calgary investigation: ALERT

Five people are facing charges after more than $300,000 worth of drugs and six guns were seized during searches in multiple locations around Calgary.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the seizures were made following a short investigation alongside the Calgary Police Service.

Police first executed a search warrant at a home and two vehicles in the northeast community of Harvest Hills on June 5.

A second home, located in the southwest neighbourhood of Creekstone, and two storage lockers were searched on June 13.

Between the searches, ALERT said the value of the drugs and cash seized is estimated at $370,000.

In total, police seized:

1,285 grams of cocaine;

5,204 grams of suspected cocaine buffing agents;

2,361 grams of methamphetamine;

511 grams of fentanyl;

63 opioid pills; and

$40,260 cash.

Six guns were also located, including two that had their serial numbers defaced and one that contained 3D-printed parts.

Police said none of the weapons were lawfully owned. They are currently being assessed by the ballistics identification team, to determine if they were used in any crimes.

The investigation resulted in 46 charges being laid against five people.

Juan Ruiz Durango, 27, was charged with 30 offences related to drugs and guns.

ALERT said he fled from police when the search warrants were executed, but was arrested on July 9. Durango is bound by a lifetime firearms prohibition, stemming from previous charges.

He is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

Four other people are facing charges related to this investigation, including three people aged 29, 24 and 24 from Calgary and one aged 26 from Airdrie.

“Guns and drugs are a huge community issue, not only in Calgary and Edmonton but throughout the entire province,” said Insp. Matthew Baker with ALERT Calgary.

“Drug dealers are generally armed, creating violent encounters and those encounters can happen any time of day or night, which significantly increases the risk for public safety.”

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity is encouraged to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).