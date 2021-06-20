CALGARY -- Authorities say a 77-year-old man has died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over in a rural area in Red Deer County, Alta.

Innisfail RCMP were called to a crash scene near Township Road 362 and Range Road 280 at 7 p.m. on June 19.

When they arrived, they found an all-terrain vehicle had rolled over and the driver had been seriously injured.

EMS also attended the scene and provided medical care, but the victim, a resident of Red Deer County, died at the scene.

It's believed the man was riding on the vehicle alone and lost control. It's not know if he was wearing any safety equipment, including a helmet, at the time.

The identity of the victim will not be released and no further updates are expected.