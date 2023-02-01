A chilly start to February in Calgary heralds warmth this weekend

Snowfall warnings continue through the Peace River Valley, along with a new expansion of the extreme cold warned zone to cap off the movement of this large, cold, high-pressure region.

As that dives in today, we’ll watch for a late-morning high, followed by building cold and potential production of light snow; snowfall totals of one to two centimetres have fallen further away (skiff conditions), in the wake of the system's trajectory shifting more eastward and less southward. This won't affect our temperatures, however, which remain quite cool overnight.

In spite of the coming overnight low temperature, Thursday will make for a hasty recovery-day, popping us back toward seasonal in an awful big hurry, before we enter a west-wind setup aloft through the weekend and produce benign, fair-weather conditions that exceed seasonal normal temperatures all over again.

Conditions thereafter look fairly similar; we’re starting February in a comparative vein to the offerings of December and January.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Building cloud, slight chance of PM flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: cloudy, low -17 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -4 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

RJ Da Roza sent this great pic over that he took on the weekend:

Viewer RJ Da Rozsa captured this shot of the moon and the Calgary Tower.

