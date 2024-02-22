A windy and warm end to the week

Despite some wind gusts, Friday will be another warm and sunny day to end the week.

It will be a little breezy at times, with winds out of the west that will knock our temperatures up to 9 C, or even 10 C again.

Calgary weather day planner for Feb. 23, 2024.

There is a little bit of everything in the five-day forecast. It will be cooler on Saturday as a cold front swipes through, which will also likely bring us a little bit of snow on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will bounce back up for Sunday, but for Sunday night through to Monday, a system will bring more snow and a much cooler air mass – with daytime highs of -9 C and -12 C on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Calgary five-day forecast for Feb. 23-27, 2024.

It’s always beautiful to see a sundog. Thanks to Ted Ostrowski for sending this lovely view from southeast Alberta on Monday.

A sundog in southeastern Alberta. (Submitted by: Ted Ostrowski)