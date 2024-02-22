CALGARY
Calgary

    • A windy and warm end to the week

    Share

    Despite some wind gusts, Friday will be another warm and sunny day to end the week.

    It will be a little breezy at times, with winds out of the west that will knock our temperatures up to 9 C, or even 10 C again.

    Calgary weather day planner for Feb. 23, 2024.

    There is a little bit of everything in the five-day forecast. It will be cooler on Saturday as a cold front swipes through, which will also likely bring us a little bit of snow on Saturday morning.

    Temperatures will bounce back up for Sunday, but for Sunday night through to Monday, a system will bring more snow and a much cooler air mass – with daytime highs of -9 C and -12 C on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Feb. 23-27, 2024.

    It’s always beautiful to see a sundog. Thanks to Ted Ostrowski for sending this lovely view from southeast Alberta on Monday.

    A sundog in southeastern Alberta. (Submitted by: Ted Ostrowski)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News