Abandoned pony found wandering in central Alberta, RCMP seek owner

Alberta RCMP are looking for the owner of a stray pony found abandoned in the area of Penhold. (RCMP handout) Alberta RCMP are looking for the owner of a stray pony found abandoned in the area of Penhold. (RCMP handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina