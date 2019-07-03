Alberta EMS say a man has died in an incident that took place at a business in southwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Officials tell CTV News the man was found dead at the Centex gas station, located at 11211 Oakfield Dr. S.W., at about 1 p.m.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but it appears that it was an accident, where a driver intended to pull forward but instead reversed inside the car wash at the station.

As a result, the victim was run over and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released but representatives from Centex Petroleum say he was 64 and was the business and property owner.

"Today at a Centex branded location in Cederbrae, there was a traffic accident that resulted in a fatality. The business and property owner was involved in an accident inside his carwash. His family has requested privacy. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken and are doing our best to support his family through this difficult time," said Shafiq Bhura in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Bhura says the owner was a kind gentlemen whom he had known for a number of years.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident.

The station is closed at this time and there is no update on when it is expected to reopen.