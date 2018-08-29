The man accused of murdering Sara Baillie and Baillie’s daughter Taliyah Marsman has been returned to custody following an undisclosed incident last week that sent him to hospital.

Downey appeared healthy in court on Wednesday mere days after he was transported by ambulance from the Calgary Remand Centre to hospital with life-threatening injuries of an undisclosed nature. EMS responded to the remand centre on Friday morning after the 48-year-old was found in medical distress.

Downey faces two charges of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of 34-year-old Sara Baillie, who was found dead in her basement suite in Panorama in July 2016 and her five-year-old daughter.

An amber alert was issued for Taliyah Marsman following the discovery of her mother’s body. Days after the alert commenced, Marsman’s remains were found in a field outside Calgary.

Wednesday’s court appearance revolved around potential scheduling conflicts in Downey’s upcoming jury trial. The three week trial will begin as scheduled in late November of this year.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu