Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
So 22-year-old Skylar Ackerman and her unbeaten team of Saskatchewan first-timers might be due.
In front of plenty of boisterous green-clad friends, families and supporters at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre on Sunday afternoon, the young crew from Saskatoon's Nutana Curling Club improved to 3-0 with a 6-5 victory over Ontario's Krista McCarville (1-2).
Tied with Ackerman on top of Pool A is another mostly-rookie team in Alberta skipped by 25-year-old Selena Sturmay, who won 8-6 over the previously unbeaten and four-time champion Kerri Einarson (2-1) of Manitoba.
On Sturmay's team from Edmonton's Saville Community Sports Centre, only second Dezaray Hawes boasts previous Scotties experience having curled the last seven years with British Columbia's Corryn Brown. That included appearances in the 2020 and 2021 national championship.
Brown was also victorious on Sunday as British Columbia (2-1) prevailed 9-5 over Prince Edward Island's Jane DiCarlo (0-3). The other matinee saw Quebec's Laurie St-Georges (1-1) win 8-7 over Newfoundland and Labrador's Stacie Curtis (0-2).
In the evening draw, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones (3-0) moved into sole possession of first place in Pool B after rolling to a 10-3 triumph over British Columbia's Clancy Grandy (2-1).
“So far, so good,” said Jones. “I feel like we're playing pretty well, and we're reading the ice pretty well, and making some big shots when we have to.”
In the other late games, Manitoba's Kate Cameron (2-0) edged the Yukon's Bayly Scoffin (0-2) 6-5, New Brunswick's Melissa Adams (1-2) beat Northwest Territories' Kerry Galusha (0-3) 7-5, and Ontario's Danielle Inglis (1-2) was an 11-6 winner over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith (1-2).
In addition to trying to become the first all-rookie team to win the Scotties since Ontario's Alison Goring in 1990, the last time Saskatchewan won was 2011 with Amber Holland at skip, who knocked off Jones in the final.
Holland, now 49, is back as the alternate for Ackerman, bringing a vast resume of experience that the others might lack.
“I don't ever have an expectation to play. Especially with these girls, they've worked their butt off to get here and they deserve to be out there playing every game,” said Holland. “So then my role, does it become more of a manager? Does it become more of a coach? That's a lot of the preplanning I do with the team on what my role is and where they feel comfortable having me."
As the youngest skip to ever represent Saskatchewan, Ackerman says having Holland sitting at the end of the rink alongside her Dad, Patrick, the team's coach, gives them a great additional resource.
“Amber has helped us a ton and helped us calm the nerves a little bit,” she said. “We worked with her a lot about planning and how we wanted to manage our schedule, and on ice and in team debriefs after games, she's helping share her skipping experience at this level so that we can keep learning and keep building every game.”
Holland, who skipped in three Scotties and has been an alternate six times, says she's liked what she's seen.
“Technically, the skills and abilities of the players, they can do it and we're seeing that here, and I don't even think we've seen them play their best yet.”
While soaking up the roars of the crowd, the selfies, and the autograph requests, winning doesn't hurt either.
"It helps us show that we belong," said Ackerman. "We're just really enjoying the moment out here and taking things one shot at a time and just making them one shot at a time and having a blast."
For Alberta, knocking off a juggernaut like Einarson was a confidence builder.
"The underdog story on us is maybe not as true as people are believing it, so I think we've just got to stick to our guns and know that we belong here," said Sturmay.
The poise of her skip has impressed third Danielle Schmiemann, who is in his first year curling with her.
“Selena is fearless, honestly, and I think they're learning that about her quickly,” said the 27-year-old Schmiemann. “She's young and she may not have the Scotties experience, but she is a fantastic leader and she's got nerves of steel — no fear.”
Alberta and Saskatchewan meet each other on Monday night, with Jones and her 18 Scotties appearances potentially looming down the line.
“It's great to see so many young skips here,” said Jones. “It's just so great to see some young players up and coming and it's going to be what we're going to be watching in the future. It's great for Canadian curling.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid and asks UN court to declare its occupation illegal
The Palestinian foreign minister on Monday accused Israel of apartheid and urged the United Nations' top court to declare that Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state is illegal and must end immediately and unconditionally for any hope for a two-state future to survive.
Navalny's widow vows to continue his fight against the Kremlin and punish Putin for his death
The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny vowed on Monday to continue his fight against the Kremlin while authorities denied his mother access to a morgue where his body is believed to be held after his death last week at an Arctic penal colony.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Tribal violence in Papua New Guinea kills 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders
At least 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders were killed in a gunbattle between warring tribes in Papua New Guinea, police said Monday.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
'No backup plan': Funding for HIV self-testing kits ending in March
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Minnesota community mourns 2 officers, 1 firefighter killed at the scene of a domestic call
A suburban Minneapolis community was in mourning on Monday after authorities said two police officers and a firefighter were killed by a heavily armed man who shot at them from inside a home that was filled with children.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Unique sport helps inspire Edmonton woman's recovery from stroke
An Edmonton woman is grateful to be back playing the game she loves after suffering a stroke that left her paralyzed on one side.
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
Vancouver
-
Suspect 'unambiguously' pointed loaded gun at RCMP officer before being shot, killed in Surrey: IIO
An RCMP officer who shot and killed a man in Surrey last year will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.’s police watchdog – which found the Mountie fired his weapon after a loaded pistol was pointed at him.
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was potential a suicide risk.
-
Person hospitalized with gunshot wound in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
-
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Toronto
-
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
-
Ontario legislature resuming with Bill 124 repeal, politically charged omnibus bill
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting this week with a flurry of activity, from repealing an unconstitutional wage restraint law to enacting a reversal of a decision to dissolve Peel Region and introducing politically charged omnibus legislation.
-
What's open, what's closed, and what to do in Toronto on Family Day
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
Montreal
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, south of Montreal.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
Teen cancer survivor from Montreal meets his heroes at the Bell Centre
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
Ottawa
-
Here’s how cold it feels this Family Day in Ottawa
It’s cold in Ottawa this Family Day, as it feels like -23 with the wind chill this morning.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
-
Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day, Feb. 19.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
-
‘It’s all about unleashing your inner scientist’: Science carnival comes to Guelph
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
Northern Ontario
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
Festival du Voyageur in full swing, sees thousands on opening weekend
Thousands of people passed through the grounds of Whittier Park to mark the long weekend and the beginning of Festival du Voyageur.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Regina
-
'Share ideas and resources': Organizers for Wascana Winter Festival want closer relationship with Frost
As dozens of families turned up for carriage rides at this year's Wascana Winter Festival – organizers say they hope for collaboration with REAL's Frost Festival to assist in expanding the Regina winter staple.
-
TeleMiracle set to return this weekend with live audience
TeleMiracle 48 is set to return this weekend with a live audience in Regina.
-
'Bitterly disappointed': Sask. political coalition responds to auditor's decision not to investigate funding
The provincial auditor has announced it will not perform an audit on the public-private Communities of Tomorrow partnership, after a coalition of Saskatchewan politicians requested an investigation into what happened to $34 million in funding.