AHS issues boil water advisory for Rocky View County

A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.

The advisory was issued just before 11 p.m. Friday evening.

Impacted water systems include Salt Box Waterworks System, Calling Horse Estates Waterworks System, Windmill Water Coop Waterworks and Deer Springs.

All residents and businesses supplied by these systems are advised to bring water to rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it.

This includes drinking brushing your teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices, or making ice.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need boiling.

For hand-washing, use soap, water and an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 per cent alcohol.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.