CALGARY -- The smoke at the surface has cleared for much of east-central and southern Alberta but remains aloft.

Air quality has greatly improved, but even as clouds clear Tuesday afternoon, hazy conditions continue.

A risk of severe weather remains late in the day for central Alberta from the foothills east to the Saskatchewan boundary.

The greatest risk here includes up to 40 millimetres of localized rainfall, up to four centimetres of hail and possible tornado development.

Wednesday begins with a chance of showers in the morning and clearing in the afternoon.

Here’s the five day:

Tuesday

Clearing, hazy, risk of afternoon thunderstorm

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Risk of evening thunderstorm, partly cloudy after that, 14 C

Wednesday

Morning cloud with a chance of showers, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Clear, 12 C

Thursday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Clear, 9 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25 C

Overnight: Clear, 11 C

Saturday

Plenty of sun

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Mostly clear, 12 C