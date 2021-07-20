Advertisement
Air quality improves, fog hinders heating in southern Alberta
CALGARY -- The smoke at the surface has cleared for much of east-central and southern Alberta but remains aloft.
Air quality has greatly improved, but even as clouds clear Tuesday afternoon, hazy conditions continue.
A risk of severe weather remains late in the day for central Alberta from the foothills east to the Saskatchewan boundary.
The greatest risk here includes up to 40 millimetres of localized rainfall, up to four centimetres of hail and possible tornado development.
Wednesday begins with a chance of showers in the morning and clearing in the afternoon.
Here’s the five day:
Tuesday
Clearing, hazy, risk of afternoon thunderstorm
Daytime high: 26 C
Overnight: Risk of evening thunderstorm, partly cloudy after that, 14 C
Wednesday
Morning cloud with a chance of showers, afternoon sun
Daytime high: 25 C
Overnight: Clear, 12 C
Thursday
Mostly sunny
Daytime high: 24 C
Overnight: Clear, 9 C
Friday
Partly cloudy
Daytime high: 25 C
Overnight: Clear, 11 C
Saturday
Plenty of sun
Daytime high: 26 C
Overnight: Mostly clear, 12 C