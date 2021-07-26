Advertisement
Air travellers arriving in Calgary aren't being separated based on vaccination status
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 12:39PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 26, 2021 12:40PM MDT
The Calgary Airport Authority said flattening the COVID-19 curve is now the top priority of staff at the airport.
CALGARY -- Travellers arriving at Calgary International Airport aren't being sorted into separate lines based on their vaccination status, before proceeding through customs, officials said Monday.
Other airports in Canada, including Toronto's Pearson Airport and YVR in Vancouver, have begun dividing passengers in an effort to speed up the screening process.
"We do not have separated lineups at this time," read a response from a Calgary Airport Authority spokesperson.
Fully vaccinated Canadians are now able to skip the mandatory hotel quarantine and home isolation when returning from abroad.