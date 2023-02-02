Airdrie, Alta., man charged with sexually exploiting a child

Authorities say an Airdrie, Alta., man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a young family member.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said the suspect was arrested on Jan. 19 following the search of an Airdrie home.

They did not say how old the child victim was.

The 26-year-old man cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, but has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching;

Making child pornography;

Accessing child pornography; and

Possession of child pornography.

Airdrie is located approximately 20 minutes north of Calgary.

This is a developing story, more details to come…