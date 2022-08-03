Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gun
An Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.
RCMP officers were called to the QEII Highway at Yankee Valley Blvd. at around 8:45 p.m. for reports of an erratic driver.
Police say a man in a silver sedan had reportedly been speeding in the southbound lanes of the QEII when he got into a verbal fight with the driver of another sedan, pointing a firearm at the vehicle.
Officers were able to find a sedan matching the description the victim had given them.
The vehicle, found in the Meadowbrook neighbourhood, had an airsoft gun inside.
RCMP took one man into custody.
Shawn David Desharnais, 42, is charged with:
- Pointing a firearm;
- Possession of a firearm in a vehicle; and
- Careless use of a firearm.
He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on Aug. 25.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
