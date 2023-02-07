Alberta authorities to provide update on former 'Dances With Wolves' actor

The Tsuut'ina Police Service, which serves a community west of Calgary, is expected to share more details about the case against former Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse, CTV News has learned.

Chasing Horse was arrested last week by North Las Vegas police and was formally charged on Monday.

His offences include sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16 and child abuse.

Last week, B.C. authorities charged him with sexual assault in connection with an incident in the village of Keremeos, B.C., in September 2018.

U.S. authorities say the allegations against Chasing Horse there date back to 2012, when he was working as a self-described "medicine man" in the United States and Canada.

Officials are expected to provide an update beginning at 2 p.m. MT.

(With files from the Canadian Press)