Calgary

    Vehicle collision near Field, B.C., sends woman and child to hospital

    A woman and child were rushed to hospitals in Calgary on Thursday, following a multi-vehicle crash near Field, B.C.

    It happened around noon.

    STARS air ambulance transported a woman in her 40s to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

    And paramedics took a child by ground to the Alberta Children's Hospital in non-life threatening condition.

