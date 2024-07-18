We're seeing more heat waves, and Calgarians are doing what they can to keep cool

The refreshing spray of a splash park is how many Calgary families beat the heat.

"Yesterday, I was melting, literally melting, so we're staying cool in the water," said Jen Evans.

Some Calgarians feel like they're searching for ways to cool down more than they used to.

"Used to be you only had like a week of really hot weather, then you get a break, but this year has just been solid," Evans said.

"You feel it. It just seems hotter longer. It seems hotter more often," said Scott Huartson.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) stats indicate that's true.

While weather can vary greatly each year, there are generally more heat waves now than 30 years ago.

"Where the maximum temperature is greater than or above 29 C and the overnight low is above 14 C," said Brian Proctor with ECCC.

In each of the past three years, Calgary had more than 18 days at 29 C or above.

"It's not just climate change that's caused this. It's also the urbanization of the Calgary area," Proctor said.

Staying indoors can help keep you cool, but the type of windows can make a big difference.

Centra Windows says it's getting more business in hot months than it used to.

"People start thinking about how they can be more comfortable in the summer, so making sure there are insulating factors that help make sure solar heat gain isn't too high a level within their home and also keep that cool air in is a big part of what we do," said Ryan Murray with Centra Windows.

The dog days of summer are when ice cream sales heat up.

"A decade ago when I started this business to now, summers in general have gotten hotter and hotter. It's good for business," said Billy Friley, founder of Village Ice Cream.

Village Ice Cream is expanding its chilly chow with a new dairy-free treat – safe for humans, but designed specifically for dogs.

"I personally would go for a scoop of salted caramel or melted chocolate, but in a pinch, I'd have carrots and cream," Friley said.

People are relying on freezers, fans and air conditioners to stay cool and that's impacting the grid.

Yesterday was another record for electricity use and the third time this summer that record has been broken.