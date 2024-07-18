CALGARY
Calgary

    • Boil water advisory ended for Redcliff

    Tap water in this file image. Dec. 22, 2023 (CTV NEWS) Tap water in this file image. Dec. 22, 2023 (CTV NEWS)
    The Town of Redcliff’s boil water advisory ended Thursday.

    The advisory was put into place Sunday after the water plant’s main computer experienced a systems failure that caused a high-level emergency.

    Normal water consumption can resume. The plant is being closely monitored.

