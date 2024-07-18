YWCA Lethbridge to auction off fitness equipment
In an effort to help raise funds for the YWCA Lethbridge and District, the women’s shelter is set to open an online auction to sell off its fitness equipment.
In 2020, the YWCA closed its fitness centre as a result of COVID-19.
It’s remained closed for the past two years.
Because of that, the YWCA has been planning to auction off the decommissioned equipment to the public.
Fitness machines, such as treadmills and weight benches all the way to yoga mats, will be up for sale.
All funds raised go back to existing programs and services.
“A lot of people, given the economic situation, don’t have as much disposable income,” said Lorien Johansen, YWCA Lethbridge marketing and events co-ordinator, “so anything we can do in-house to support our funding requirements (is worth pursuing).
"Obviously, we’re going to take every opportunity," she added. "We do still appreciate and do have community support for a lot of these programs and for the organization as a whole, but if we can be self-sufficient in even a small way, we’re absolutely going to do that.”
The online auction will open to the public on the YWCA’s website Friday at 8 a.m.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
