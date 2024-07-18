The days ahead will be hot, and feel even hotter. Friday will also bring some smoke

Believe it or not, it's going to get even hotter.

Hopefully, you've found some creative ways to stay cool.

It was also a little smoky in Calgary on Thursday.

We were at level 4 on the Air Quality Health Index, which is moderate.

Friday, we could kick up to level 5 (still moderate), so if you're sensitive to the smoke, you may want to take the needed precautions.

The smoke is significantly thicker in the Banff and Jasper areas.

Thunderstorms will develop in the foothills once again on Friday and track east.

They may have enough steam to make it to the QEII and even Calgary later in the day.

The next few days will feel like 34 with the humidity.

By Tuesday (which will likely be the hottest day of this heat wave), it will feel closer to 37.

It doesn't look like we'll get out of the heat warning criteria in Calgary until the following Friday when we drop to 27 C.