Alberta avalanche warning: Dangerous conditions amid destabilized snowpack

Alberta Parks is cautioning visitors to the province's mountain regions to be careful amid a special avalanche warning for Western Canada.

The avalanche warning, issued by Avalanche Canada on Thursday, is in effect until the end of Monday, May 1.

In it, Avalanche Canada cautions that a dramatic increase in temperatures is expected to destabilize the snowpack across western Canada, resulting in "dangerous, destructive avalanches."

"All backcountry users, including hikers and scramblers, and anyone recreating in avalanche terrain are advised to leave a wide margin for error during this warming period, stick to simple, low angle terrain, and avoid all overhead avalanche hazards," Avalanche Canada said.

A tweet from Alberta Parks warned that the advisory includes Kananaskis Country, roughly 40 kilometres west of Calgary, saying travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

"The sudden transition from cool conditions in the alpine to warm temperatures will create dangerous avalanche conditions," Alberta Parks said in a tweet. "The effect of the warm temperatures on the existing snowpack structure means that these avalanches will likely be very large and may run to valley bottoms."

The avalanche warning covers mountains in both Alberta and B.C.

Avalanche Canada issued a special public avalanche warning, which is in effect until the end of Monday, May 1, 2023. Avalanche Canada says the hazard "increases with each day of warm air."

"Regions with persistent or deep persistent slab avalanche problems will be especially problematic, with avalanches potentially involving the full depth of the snowpack."

"Warming can also initiate large and destructive cornice falls. Cornices can be destructive by themselves but also act as a trigger for destructive deep persistent avalanches."