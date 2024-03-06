Alberta Ballet meets powwow in new dance collaboration: 'It’s important for me to share my culture'

A program at the Alberta Ballet School in Calgary is combining powwow and ballet.

Nine-year-old Olivia Lahl, from the Denesuline Nation, is one of 20 Indigenous youth participating.

“I like sharing our culture but also learning ballet and doing it (too),” said Lahl.

The classes, a collaboration between Alberta Ballet and the Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta (ISCA), run for six weeks and are open to those aged eight to 12.

“They're getting part of the dance classes in ballet and the other part is powwow,” said Alberta Ballet's community programming director Taryn Samson. “Dance is a really universal language that really brings communities together.”

Over the course of an hour, students spend 30 minutes learning ballet taught by Alberta Ballet outreach teacher Helen Cox.

“It gives us a chance to really share our cultures,” said Cox. “I think the enjoyment you see in these dancers, really coming to life in the sort of full flow of the movement and flow of the music and this sense of coming together.”

'GREAT OPPORTUNITY'

Thirty minutes of powwow dancing is taught by Leslee Mills from the ISCA.

“It's a great opportunity for participants, parents, and community, especially in our city. You don't see a lot of opportunities for the inner city kids for things like drumming, or powwow classes.”

Mills loves the idea of the worlds of dance coming together, as it is something she has never experienced.

Dance students between eight and 12 participate in the program offered by Alberta Ballet in collaboration with the Indigenous Sports Council of Alberta. (Photo: Tyler Barrow)

“It makes me super excited that we are able to introduce powwow and come together, in a good way moving forward in reconciliation.”

All students were given a pair of moccasins and ballet slippers to dance in.

The program is funded by Alberta Ballet, with the aim of reducing barriers for more youth to get out on the dance floor.

“It’s important for me to share my culture, to keep the culture alive,” said Lahl.

A similar program was run at the Alberta Ballet Edmonton facility in November.

Alberta Ballet is planning on continuing the program in 2024-25.