Alberta government calls on RCMP to ignore federal firearms ban within province

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says his government will direct RCMP in the province not to enforce the confiscation of newly prohibited firearms from what were once legal owners.

The provincial government is also filing a legal challenge. Shandro says federal government informed him last week it was planning to move ahead with the confiscation of approximately 30,000 firearms in Alberta this fall.

A provincial update had been scheduled for Monday with a promise of a "significant announcement" on Alberta's approach to the federal firearms ban.

Earlier this year, the federal government effectively banned all handguns in Canada. Existing owners will be allowed to keep the restricted handguns they currently own but will not be able to sell them to other license holders.

The feds also announced a ban in importing handguns to Canada.

Firearms regulations are federal jurisdiction so it's not clear what action is available to the province.

Alberta has 326,709 licensed firearms owners as of 2020, the last year for which information is publicly available. Of those, roughly 149,000 Albertans may legally posses restricted firearms such as handguns.

More than 2.2 million Canadians hold valid firearms licences.