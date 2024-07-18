The Alberta government is looking for the owners of $154 million in unclaimed money and properties.

The province’s unclaimed property registry holds money and properties that are lost, abandoned or forgotten.

It says there are about 350,000 items that remain unclaimed.

One is a property valued at more than $850,000.

The province returned $1.4 million to 650 people in 2023.

Owners have 10 years to reclaim their lost money.

To find out if your name is on the list, go here.

WIth files from Diego Romero