Alberta government signs new agreement with STARS air ambulance

The Alberta government is building on a long-term collaboration with a service that has a proven track record of providing critical medical service and saving lives throughout the province.

The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Services, better known as STARS, has served Alberta for almost 40 years, assisting critically ill and injured patients to hospital.

Now, under a new, performance-based agreement with the Alberta government, the service will remain flying for the next 10 years.

"Through STARS, we are better able to connect Albertans in rural and remote communities to critical health care services, improving patient outcomes and providing assurance to families," Premier Danielle Smith said in a news release.

In addition to supporting the province's pledge to improve health care, the new contract will help set new standards for emergency medical response and improve patient outcomes.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support from the Government of Alberta, enabling us to provide life-saving care wherever it’s needed across the province, for many years to come," said STARS president and CEO Katherine Emberly.

In 1985, the first rotary air ambulance service, called Lions Air Ambulance, flew a critically ill infant to a Calgary hospital.

Three years later, STARS was given formal recognition when it was integrated into the emergency planning strategy at the Calgary Olympic Winter Games.