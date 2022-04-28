Alberta holds 4th highest population of trans and non-binary people in Canada

The City of Lethbridge has the highest population of transgender and non-binary people in Alberta. Statistics Canada released detailed data on gender for the first time this week. The City of Lethbridge has the highest population of transgender and non-binary people in Alberta. Statistics Canada released detailed data on gender for the first time this week.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada

After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina