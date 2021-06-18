CALGARY -- Alberta is expected to cross the threshold for entering Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan as nearly 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virtually all of the province's pandemic-related restrictions could be lifted in time for Canada Day celebrations if the benchmark was eclipsed with Thursday's administered doses.

According to the latest data, 69.9 per cent of the population born in 2009 or earlier have at least one dose.

An additional 3,672 first dose recipients are needed to get to 70 per cent.

According to the provincial government's 'Open for Summer' plan, the move to Stage 3 can be made two weeks after the 70 per cent target is reached. While Canada Day is 13 days away, the province's vaccination numbers are released a day after and Thursday's totals could pave the way for a move to the third stage on July 1.

Earlier this week, Premier Jason Kenney outlined a lottery incentive for vaccinated Albertans with the first $1-million prize draw to take place within days of the Stage 3 reopening.

There are two other million dollar prizes and 40 travel prizes offered by WestJet and Air Canada that will be drawn for later in the summer as part of the effort to encourage Albertans to get immunized.

As of Thursday, slightly more than 24 per cent of Albertans have received their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.