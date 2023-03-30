Alberta junior hockey broadcaster fired over offensive comment

An Alberta junior hockey broadcaster has been fired over the use of a discriminatory term at a game on Wednesday night.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) released a statement about the incident that occurred during the playoff game between the Okotoks Oilers and Brooks Bandits.

"The color commentator for the Okotoks Oilers made a discriminatory comment and as such has been permanently removed from the broadcast crew," the statement read.

The identity of the commentator was not included.

The league went on to say that both the Okotoks Oilers and the AJHL apologize to anyone who heard what was said.

"(We) will not tolerate this type of behaviour."

CTV News reached out to the Okotoks Oilers in response to this story, but they declined any further comment.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…