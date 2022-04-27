Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting children, RCMP seek additional victims

RCMP in southern Alberta have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting children over fears there are potentially other victims who haven't come forward.

Matthew Wade Kinch, 45, of Foothills County, was charged in June 2021 with the following offences involving children:

Sexual assault (x3);

Sexual interference (x2); and

Failure to comply with a release order (x2).

His charges are currently before the courts and Kinch is scheduled to appear in court next in January 2023.

RCMP released his photo to the public on Wednesday, saying investigators believe there may be more victims.

"The Alberta RCMP are continuing their investigation and are asking the public to come forward with any similar type incidents," said a release.

Kinch is described as being 168 centimetres (5'6") tall and weighing 79 kilograms (174 pounds) with a slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP says they are releasing a photograph of him "in the event that an alias was used."

Anyone with information that related to the investigation is asked to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-6600 or to leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Foothills County is a municipal district just south of Calgary, which includes Okotoks, Black Diamond, High River and Longview.