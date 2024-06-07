CALGARY
Calgary

    • Foothills County man found not guilty of sexual assault involving child; remaining related charges withdrawn

    (FILE PHOTO) (FILE PHOTO)
    A Foothills County man accused of sex crimes involving children has been cleared of the charges laid against him.

    Matthew Wade Kinch was charged in June 2021 with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    In 2022, RCMP released Kinch's image, saying it was believed there might be additional victims.

    However, in October 2023, Kinch was found not guilty of one charge of sexual assault.

    Then, in November 2023, all of the remaining charges against Kinch were withdrawn.

