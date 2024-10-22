Colton Crowshoe's killer expected to be sentenced

More than a decade after the death of Colton Crowshoe, the man responsible is expected to be sentenced in a Calgary court on Tuesday.

Wiley Su Provost was charged with second-degree murder in July 2022 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2023.

Provost and Crowshoe got into a fight after a house party in July 2014.

Crowshoe died as a result and Provost then dumped his body into a retention pond near Stoney Trail and 16th Avenue N.W.

Crowshoe's body was found three weeks later.

Delays in the court case have been hard for the Crowshoe family, impacting their ability to find closure.

Crowshoe's family has previously told CTV News that Provost was supposed to be sentenced in February, but they had to wait until May to deliver victim impact statements.

After that, the sentencing date was pushed from June to September, so more Indigenous elders could speak in court.

Provost is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. at the Court of King's Bench in Calgary.

With files from Mark Villani