Calgary therapy dogs dive in national competition

Calgary therapy dogs Jaguar and Raglan are competing in the North America Diving Dogs competition this week in Springfield, Missouri.

Two-year-old rescue dog Jaguar's pool record is a jump spanning 31.6 feet and eight-year-old sport mix Raglan has multiple pool records with jumps over 30 feet as well.

Their owner and Pet Access League Society (PALS) volunteer Terry Griffin says his dogs had to compete in regionals to qualify, where they won their divisions in distance.

"We are competing in the top division at nationals in the premier league," said Griffin.

He explains this weekend is purely about the dogs enjoying the sport they love most after all they do for the community.

"Raglan has been a PALS therapy dog for over seven years and visits hospitals, schools, and retirement homes," said Griffin.

(Supplied/PALS)

PALS is a Calgary-based non-profit that has been in operation since 1985.

"I have seen the benefits pet-therapy brings, the calming effect of the dogs in stressful situations, and the friendly atmosphere they provide," said Griffin.

Due to an increase in demand PALS special visits are fully booked until July 2025.