    • Alberta Parks' new camping reservation website officially launches

    Campers at Alberta campgrounds across the province will soon be able to use a new booking system to secure their favourite summer spots this year.
    If you want to reserve a backcountry camping site in Alberta for the May long weekend, you can now do so.

    Alberta's new booking website opened on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

    It’s the first test of Alberta Park’s new site, which aims to streamline the booking process and make it more equitable.

    To book a spot, you need an account with Shop.AlbertaParks.ca

    The earliest you can book for backcountry and individual camping is 90 days before your arrival date. 

    For comfort camping and group camping, it’s 180 days before you arrive.

    The province is staggering launch dates for the different types of camping.

    Though backcountry reservations were available for booking on Tuesday, comfort camping reservations can't be made until Feb. 22. The site will then allow bookings for individual campsites on Feb. 26, followed by group camping reservations as of Feb. 28.

    Early indications are the website is working well with no system overloads or delays in booking.

    The big test for the new system will be on Feb. 26, when booking opens for individual campsites.

