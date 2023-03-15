Alberta’s municipal affairs minister hands down a dozen directives to the City of Chestermere
The City of Chestermere is being managed improperly, irregularly and improvidently, according to the province.
A 200-page inspection report found various issues and concerns with the current mayor and council, who will now have to complete a set of 12 directives.
Failure to do so could result in their removal by the province.
Around 300 people filled Chestermere's recreation centre to hear the results of a lengthy provincial investigation into irregularities on council that began a year ago.
The investigation was led by third-party inspector George Cuff, who found the city struggles with consistency.
"During the time that we did the review, approximately 60 people left in a year," Cuff said.
Cuff found a deep divide among council, including Mayor Jeff Colvin electing to function without managerial assistance.
The province accepted the inspector's recommendations and has laid out 12 directives for council to follow, or they risk losing their jobs.
"They were new to the business of municipal governance when the problems started, but at the same time, the problems have been going on for 18 months now and enough is enough. We need to address them," said Rebecca Schulz, minister of municipal affairs.
Schulz says removing a council member under the municipal governance act is not easy, despite what some residents may think.
"This is not to be a punitive process. This is to be corrective in nature," Schulz said.
Schulz's directives, in part, require the City of Chestermere to:
- Hire an auditing firm to submit outstanding financial statements for the previous two years;
- Review its procedural bylaws and provide an action plan; and
- Submit to the province all code-of-conduct complaints and discontinue exercising power struggles on council.
The minister also wants a list of all municipal land sales since October 2021.
"I would say the directives we've put forward are not onerous. They are things that are expected of all municipalities from across Alberta," Schulz said.
Residents say they were not surprised by the report but do not agree with the timelines set for each directive.
"We've been dealing with this for a number of months in this community and nothing has changed and now they have until the end of this year to deal with it," said Christopher Steeves, Chestermere resident.
Three members of council were present for the report, but the mayor watched online from city hall.
"I think it was cowardly and I think everyone in this room thought it was cowardly. I think he's waiting for a response to decide whether he's going to resign or stay on as mayor. I think the right thing to do is listen to the directives and get on with work," said Rob Wawrzynowski, Chestermere resident.
The City of Chestermere issued a statement Wednesday night:
"The mayor and council will be reviewing the recommendations and the directives of the minister carefully over the very near term. As recommended by both George Cuff and the minister, mayor and council will be consulting immediately with legal counsel regarding the report and the directives of the minister," the statement read.
"There is some initial concern regarding some of the findings in the Cuff report, the process by which the report was arrived at, the recommendations in the report and the directives of the minister – legal counsel will be reviewing options, although at this point no decision has been made regarding any actions and no decisions will be made without due consideration.
"The city is committed to continuing to provide good government to all of its residents by being a positive environment, a functioning legislative and administrative body and a competent and effective municipal government in order to properly serve its citizens and the public at large."
The city said it would make the inspection report available to the public online and in print – an act that was also among the directives from the province.
(With files from Damien Wood)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
Vinyl sales overtake CDs for the first time since 1987
For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales have overtaken in CDs as interest in the format continues to grow.
Fewer than one-in-five Canadians want monarchy to continue: poll
Positive perceptions among Canadians of the monarchy and members of the Royal Family are on the decline, according to a new poll by Research Co.
High activity of aurora borealis in Canada following 'rare' solar eruption
Following a rare solar eruption on Sunday, parts of Canada are experiencing heightened activity of aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, a stunning display of colourful hues in the night sky.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Edmonton
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
'An exercise of freedom': Topless protester stormed Junos for climate action awareness
The topless streaker whose brief protest made international headlines says it was easy to get on the Juno Awards stage Monday evening.
-
Crime within Edmonton's transit system continues to escalate, despite new efforts by police and their partners
Reports of violent crime at Edmonton's transit locations rose by nearly 53 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to new data from Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations making them targets for thieves
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations requiring them to ensure products aren't visible from the street are making them prime targets for thieves.
-
Province provides update on new Pattullo Bridge
The days of driving on the Pattullo Bridge in wider lanes are around the corner.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
“I think we can let my girl rest in peace now”: N.B. mother applauds recommendations from review into daughter’s death within Saint John hospital’s psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother says jurors were “brilliant” with recommendations offered Wednesday at the end of a coroner’s inquest, examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death inside a hospital psychiatric unit.
Vancouver Island
-
'Life-saving' drug overdose detection sensors coming to Nanaimo hospital washrooms
A hospital in Nanaimo is preparing to introduce washroom motion-detection devices that health authorities say can save a life in the event of a drug overdose.
-
Island Cup 4x4 championships coming to South Shawnigan Lake in May
Cory Hinds owns Westshore Spring & 4x4 in View Royal. On Wednesday, he was checking over one of his vehicles: an extreme off-road buggy he will be driving in the upcoming 4x4 Island Cup Championships on May 12 through 14.
-
New $20M BC Transit bus centre coming to Colwood
BC Transit is opening a new "provincial distribution centre" in Colwood, B.C., which will help centralize its fleet and maintenance work.
Toronto
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Man accused of killing 28-year-old in Ontario released on bail
An accused murderer was released on bail in Ontario this week after allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a bar despite a history of violent charges.
-
Toronto’s SmartTrack will cost an additional $234 million, report finds
Toronto will need an additional $234 million to build former Mayor John Tory’s flagship SmartTrack transit project, according to a new report set to be presented to the executive committee next week.
Montreal
-
Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting
Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.
-
Montreal failing to stop racism against public servants: opposition
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling for an independent investigation into working conditions at the city. On Wednesday, Ensemble Montreal criticized the city's efforts in the fight against racism, calling the situation completely unacceptable.
-
SAQ to slash stock of cold drinks citing smaller carbon footprint
The SAQ is drastically scaling back its supply of cold drinks. The crown corporation says it plans to remove the majority of refrigerators from stores across the province to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'It's a really, really disturbing feeling': Ontario doulas recount experience being misled by woman claiming to need their service
At least a dozen doulas have come forward and said they were victims to Kaitlyn Braun – a 24-year-old Brantford woman facing dozens of criminal charges after police said she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
Saskatoon
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
-
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of lying about seeing Sudbury murder suspect insists he was always telling the truth
The defence was on the offensive again Wednesday in Sudbury at the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
-
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Winnipeg
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: RCMP
Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
-
Winnipeg's Filipino community delighted to see Google's newest doodle
When Winnipeg restaurant owner Jackie Wild opened her phone and went on Google Wednesday, she was delighted to find a taste of home featured front and centre.
Regina
-
Former Regina college, high school priests among those 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
Six members of the Jesuits of Canada who were employed at schools in Regina, Sask. were named in a recent list documenting 'credible' accusations of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.
-
Sask.'s plan for Marshal Service receives endorsement from federal government
Saskatchewan’s plan for a Marshal Service has received an unexpected endorsement from the federal government. The plan has faced stiff opposition in the legislature but Bill Blair, Canada’s minister of emergency preparedness, believes it could work well.
-
The end of an era: Merlot the Regina police dog retires after 8 years of service
Merlot the facility dog is stepping away from the majority of her duties after eight years of helping children and vulnerable people through traumatic experiences.