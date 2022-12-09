Alberta's women-owned businesses to receive support from federal government

The federal government will announce support and resources for Alberta's women entrepreneurs and investors on Friday.

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal will unveil details at an 11 a.m. news conference in Calgary.

He will be joined by representatives from Calgary Economic Development, the Calgary Immigrants Women's Association and Movement51.

A news release from Prairies Economic Development Canada says the announcement is intended to "grow women-owned businesses and advance inclusive economic growth."

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are known…