Alberta to announce changes to auto insurance

CALGARY -

Finance Minister Travis Toews is expected to announce changes to "allow a new form of insurance in Alberta."

Alberta currently operates an at-fault insurance model where damages are paid by the insurance company of the driver deemed to be at fault.

The province is likely moving toward a no-fault insurance model where the insurance companies of all drivers involved pay damages, regardless of who caused the crash.

The province first moved toward changing the auto insurance industry when it tabled Bill 41 in fall of 2020 and a committee was set up to explore no-fault insurance.

Data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says Albertans pay the third highest car insurance in the country behind B.C. and Ontario.

The IBC also says no-fault insurance will benefit insurance companies by giving them more control and could potentially drive up costs for customers.

Injury lawyers through an advocacy group called FAIR Alberta say that it removes the court process from damage claims.

It adds that Ontario, which has a no-fault system in place, has some of the highest premium costs in Canada.

This is a developing story. It will be updated following Wednesday morning's announcement.