Alberta UCP Leader Smith declines comment on protester conviction in Coutts protest

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she won't comment on a controversial Calgary street pastor being convicted of mischief for his actions at the COVID-19 border protest at Coutts, Alta.

Smith, speaking on a provincewide Corus radio talk show in the lead-up to the May 29 election, says Artur Pawlowski's case is continuing through the legal system.

And she says she does not publicly discuss specific court cases.

As premier, Smith has faced questions and is under an investigation by Alberta's ethics commissioner for a phone call she had with Pawlowski before his trial earlier this year.

In that conversation, which was leaked to reporters, Smith is heard commiserating with Pawlowski, agreeing with his concerns over Crown trial tactics and offering to help make inquiries on his behalf.

The Opposition NDP has called for a full investigation into Smith's involvement with COVID-19 court cases, saying the phone call represents a clear case of the premier politicizing the justice system.

Pawlowski has criticized Smith for not following through on her promise to pardon COVID-19 protesters and says he will have more to say next week on his phone call with Smith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.